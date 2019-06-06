Home

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
Anna McDonald Worthington
1917 ~ 2019
Anna McDonald Worthington, age 102, passed away on June 3, 2019. Anna was born on May 28, 1917 to Marinus and Aartje Ekelmans Boogaard in Den Helder, Netherlands.
Anna moved to the United States in 1929 and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1940 she married Wayne E. McDonald and they had five children together. Wayne passed away in 1964 and in 1969 Anna married Franklin I. Worthington and moved to Grantsville, Utah. After Frank passed away Anna moved back to Salt Lake City, Utah in 2003.
Anna was preceded in death by her son Thomas J. McDonald and daughter Patricia Brooks Ingersol.
Anna is survived by her sister Joann Boogaard Wright and her brother Henry (Shirley) Boogaard and her children Wayne (Glenna) McDonald, Denis (Peggy) McDonald and Kathleen (Danny) Buyers. Anna is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Per Anna's instruction a graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
For the full obituary please refer to www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019
