1940 ~ 2019
On Monday, November 18, 2019, Anna Marie Anderson Talbot, surrounded by her loved ones, peacefully returned to our Heavenly Father and her loving husband.
Marie was born on September 19, 1940 in Cedar City, Utah. She was the fifth of ten children born to Roland and Ellen Anderson. She was sealed to Dick Talbot in the St. George Temple on July 19, 1963. Together they had five children, 29 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.
Marie had a talent for making people around her feel loved. She always had time to talk with others about what was going on in their lives. She especially loved serving in the community and the temple.
She is survived by her children LeAnn (Ron) Andrews, J. D. (Stacy) Talbot, Layne (Rosella) Talbot, LynNae (Martin) Peña, and Stanley (Presha) Talbot. She is also survived by five siblings: David (Mary) Anderson, Kent (JaNeene) Anderson, Keith (Emily) Anderson, Lona (Lynn) Mitchell, Roland (Deanna) Anderson, and Steve (Sally) Anderson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the church at 840 South 400 East in Springville, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 at the Wheeler Mortuary at 211 East 200 South in Springville and Saturday morning at the church from 8:30 to 9:30 prior to the services. Marie will be laid to rest in the Sutherland, Utah cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019