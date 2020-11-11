1939 ~ 2020
Our kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Annabeth Potter Jones, age 81, passed away November 8, 2020 in Monroe, Utah. She was born September 21, 1939 in Pioche, Nevada, a daughter of Steven Orval and Beth Leavitt Potter. She grew up in Mesquite, Nevada and graduated from Virgin Valley High School, Class of 1958. She married Kenneth Alvin Jones, June 20, 1959 in Mesquite. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple August 25, 1973. He passed away May 11, 2013.
Annabeth and Ken lived in Las Vegas for 30 years and then moved to Aurora, Utah in 1986. They then moved to Richfield in 2004, where they have lived ever since.
Annabeth is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she held many callings in the Primary and Relief Society. She served as Relief Society President in the Aurora 2nd Ward.
She was a talented seamstress and loved to crochet, and do other crafts. She was a good cook. She loved doing puzzles and playing card games. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Monroe Canyon Assisted Living, Stonehenge of Richfield, Dr. Bracken and Jason Okerlund for all their help, concerns and tender care of our dear Mom.
Annabeth is survived by her two daughters: JoLynn and Scott Wade of Corvallis, Oregon; Dana Kae and David Anderson of Richfield; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; sisters and brothers: Bertha (Orson, deceased) Thurston of Las Vegas, Nevada; Yvonne and Walter Johnson of Corpus Christi, Texas; Gloria Taylor of Arizona; Lowell and Jeanie Potter of Mesquite, Nevada; Woody and Dnee Potter of Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings: Evelyn Yahne, Patsy Hardy, Richard Price and Marvin Price; and 1 great-granddaughter, Allison Ann Wade.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Richfield City Cemetery.
In keeping with Utah State COVID-19 mandate, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and obey social distancing.
Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
