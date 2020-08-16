Annamarie Romero Kearns
1963 ~ 2020
Annamarie, our loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on August 13th, 2020 after a six-year battle with Mesothelioma. In the end, she was comforted by her husband Pete, and daughters; Hilarie, Katie, and Marissa, at their family home in West Jordan, Utah.
Annamarie was born November 1, 1963, in Granger, Utah to Victor and Lupe Romero. She was the youngest of six children and attended Kearns High School where she was a cheerleader until her graduation in 1982. She later went on to marry the love of her life, Pete Kearns, on June 29, 1985. Together Pete and Anna had three daughters. As a family, they enjoyed road trips, camping, fishing, and anything else outdoors.
Annamarie loved being a mom and was her kids' biggest cheerleader. She was known for being overly prepared for every event whether it be a softball tournament, dance competition, or a weekend at the campground. She was the type of person who would make friends in the checkout stand at the grocery store, and keep many of her friends for life. Annamarie was always there to lend a hand, a listening ear, or whatever anyone may have needed at the time.
Anyone who knows Annamarie would say she was the life of the party; always bringing friends together for concerts and dinners. She could make a celebration out of anything.
Later in life, she would go on to try to help others with Mesothelioma by working with the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation and the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. She spent a lot of her time speaking with other Mesothelioma Warriors, and advocating for the United States to ban asbestos entirely, as it is still currently legal.
She is survived by her loving husband Pete: daughters, Hilarie (Robert) Warenski, Katie (Nicholas) Swenson, and Marissa (Zachary) Zander; Grandkids, Rayden, Carter, Maddox, Mila, Ronan, and Hazel; siblings, Jerry (Gayle) Romero, Carol Romero, Tandra (Steve) Goodwin. Preceded in death by her parents Victor and Lupe Romero, and brothers Victor and Larry Romero. Special thanks to her nurses with the Huntsman Cancer Institute's hospice program; especially Tami and Brittney, who helped her stay comfortable in her final days. Annamarie came to love them like family.
Private services to be held for close family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation in Annamarie's name.
Funeral Directors: Salt Lake Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.saltlakevalleyfuneral.com
.