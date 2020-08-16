I have very fond memories of Annamarie at the softball games with our girls. We would be yelling our heads off and cheering them on. Also the family parties with them. She was wonderful she took me into the family when my Dad married Tandra and made me feel like family immediately. She was an amazing super star my Love and hugs to Pete and the girls. Love you all Machelle and family

MACHELLE ANN CHRISTOFFERSON

