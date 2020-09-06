Anne Antoinette Brignone Caumet

1933 ~ 2020

Anne Antoinette Brignone Caumet, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 27, 2020. Born in Grombalia, Tunisia on April 7, 1933, Anne was the youngest of nine children. On July 10, 1951, she married her husband Fernand Caumet, an officer in the French army. During their marriage, they lived in France, Germany, and Tahiti. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Anne served tirelessly in the branches and wards in which she lived. She also worked for the Genealogy Department, microfilming civil records for French Polynesia. Between 1983 and 1990, Anne and Fernand served first in the temple presidency and then as matron and president of the Papeete Tahiti Temple. After completing their time in Tahiti, Anne and Fernand immigrated to the United States and took up residency in Salt Lake City.

Anne is survived by her husband Fernand, daughter Chantal Nivard, son Jacques (Sandra), grandchildren (Antoinette, Virginie, Jean-Christophe, Ludovic, and Stephanie); two great-granddaughters, and one great-great grandson. Anne was preceded in death by seven of her siblings and her daughter Monique.

Anne will be remembered by her friends and family as being a woman of great faith, endless generosity, and as having a wonderful sense of humor. The sound of her laughter will be greatly missed.

Due to restrictions caused by Covid-19, Anne's life will be honored in a private family service.



