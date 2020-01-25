|
Anne Brockbank Snow Macey
02/12/1927 - 1/17/2020
Our beloved mother Anne passed away peaceable in her home surrounded by family on January 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Anne was born in Santa Monica, CA, on Feb. 12, 1927 to Merrill Jex Brockbank and Ruby Hermoine Osmond and grew up in Salt Lake City. After graduating from East High, she attended the U of U and BYU where she was a member of OS Sorority, meeting friends that would last a lifetime. At BYU she met her love, Shipley McGregor Snow, whom she married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 5, 1948. Anne and Ship raised six children and were good providers. Shipley passed away in 1971 at age 49, leaving Anne with new challenges. In 1974, she earned a degree in Social Work from the U of U. She worked a variety of jobs including the State Fair, Utah Ready-to-Wear Market, OC Tanner, Nordstrom, and managed her own dress shop "Ann's Fashions," in Bountiful. She finally found the job she loved most as a travel agent for Murdock and Magic Carpet Travel. Traveling was her passion. After being single 20 years, Anne married Walt Macey on September 3, 1991. They spent time relaxing in St. George, enjoyed traveling, golf, and family, until his death in 2009. She remained by Walt's side in his declining years, taking good care of him. Anne was always on the go. She skied into her 80s and loved her independence, as well as getting her Alexa speaker to play Frank Sinatra on the loudest setting, watching the Jazz, or listening to Fox News. Anne had many dear friends and friendships were a big part of her life. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had faith in and loved the Lord. Anne is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Stephen Brockbank (Vicki), her sister Marilyn Bateman (Alf), and brother-in-law Earl Russell. She is survived by her other sister Nan Russell (Earl), along with her children Patrice Snow Whitby, Christine Osborne (Steve), Kathleen McKean (Nick), Scott Snow (Rachelle), Allyson Snow, and Michael Snow (Allene); 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the many kind neighbors and friends who looked after her as well as caregivers Tia and Elysha from Symbii, her granddaughters Maddie, Jory, Viviana, Linda and Mele who cared for Anne tenderly to the end.
A viewing will be held Fri. Jan. 31, 2020, 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 E. 1300 S. SLC, UT), and again Sat. Feb. 1, from 10:30-11:45 am at the Monument Park Stake Center (1320 S. Wasatch Dr. SLC, UT) prior to the funeral services at 12 noon. Interment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
