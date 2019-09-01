|
Anne Buchanan
1958-2019
Anne passed away on August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Anne is survived by her husband Danne and her children Brittany (James) Giroux and Bailey Terhune who were her pride and joy, along with her stepchildren Chris Buchanan, Brittanie (Jason) Oleinzcak, Cassidy (Tyler) Lundquist, and Katie (Sean) Wheeler.
Anne was taken from this world far too early, but in her time on earth she touched many people that will always remember her. She was strong yet tender-hearted and taught us how to be better through her example and words.
She loved puzzles, movies, traveling, spending time with friends and family, along with learning how to golf, fly fish, and skiing on sunny days. She will be missed more than words can describe.
The family would like to thank The Huntsman Cancer Institute for the wonderful care Anne received during her illness. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute to help find cures so others can be helped.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019