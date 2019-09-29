Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Cottonwood Club
1780 East Lakewood Drive
Holladay, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Godina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Godina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Godina Obituary
Anne Maureen Gregory Godina
1979 ~ 2019
Our beautiful Anne passed away on Wednesday, September 25th after fighting a long battle with cancer.
We would like to thank her medical team at St. Marks and Huntsman Cancer Institute as well as her caregivers with Applegate Hospice. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6th at The Cottonwood Club, 1780 East Lakewood Drive, Holladay, Utah from 2:00-5:00 p.m .Anne requested in lieu of flowers she would like donations to cancer research for children.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.