Anne Maureen Gregory Godina
1979 ~ 2019
Our beautiful Anne passed away on Wednesday, September 25th after fighting a long battle with cancer.
We would like to thank her medical team at St. Marks and Huntsman Cancer Institute as well as her caregivers with Applegate Hospice. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6th at The Cottonwood Club, 1780 East Lakewood Drive, Holladay, Utah from 2:00-5:00 p.m .Anne requested in lieu of flowers she would like donations to cancer research for children.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019