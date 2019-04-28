|
|
1947 ~ 2019
Anne Louise Moss (Walters), age 72, passed away April 8, 2019. Born in Golden Valley/Minneapolis, MN on March 20, 1947, she was the third of four children born to Lorraine Swenson and Wallace (Wally) Walters. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Ybarra; and son, Ryan Moss who all welcomed her with open arms. After graduating from Washburn High School in 1965 and attending the University of Minnesota, she took a "semester break" to work and ski at Alta, Utah. It was there she met her husband, William (Bill) Moss. Anne and Bill were married on August 7, 1968 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last summer. Living in Salt Lake City, UT for 43 years, she and Bill moved to Missoula, MT to watch her grandsons grow and mature. She will be remembered for her kindness, ability to make friends everywhere she went and for her detailed, handmade cards, quilts, and paintings.
Anne is survived by her husband, Bill Moss; daughter Melissa (Greg) Larson; grandsons, Grant and Scott Larson; sister, Carol (Art) Iverson; brother, Ted (Diana) Walters; Brazilian "daughter" Monica; We would like to extend a special thanks to the team at Community Cancer Care as well as the staff at Consumer Direct Care Network.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Missoula and Salt Lake City. Please check Anne's CaringBridge site at www.caringbridge.org/visit/annemoss for updates. The family requests donations to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019