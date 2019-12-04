Home

Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Taylorsville Utah Valley Park 6th Ward
5233 South 3200 West
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylorsville Utah Valley Park 6th Ward
5233 South 3200 West
Taylorsville, UT
Anne M. Martin


1938 - 2019
Anne M. Martin Obituary
Anne M. Martin
1938 ~ 2019
Anna Mae "Anne" Martin died November 29, 2019 at Jordan Valley Hospital. Anna Mae was born at home December 1, 1938 in Ogden, Weber County, Utah to James Andrew and Viola Paice Martin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a funeral at 11:00 am at Taylorsville Utah Valley Park 6th Ward, 5233 South 3200 West, Taylorsville, Utah 84129. Interment at the West Point Cemetery, West Point, Utah. For full obituary see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
