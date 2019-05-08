|
1920 ~ 2019
Anne Walker (Thomas) Smith died on April 30, 2019, at the age of 98 in Alpine, UT. She was born December 10, 1920, in Lindon, UT to Harold S Walker and Lucile Harvey Walker and grew up in Pleasant Grove, UT.
She married Adrian A. Thomas in 1943 and was later divorced. They had four children: Sterling Thomas (Carol), Teresa Jacobs (Weldon), Carolyn Jensen (Randy), Suzanne McDougal (Bill).
Anne was a librarian in Kearns and at Bingham High School.
She married Percy J. Smith in 1977. Together they served missions in Canada Calgary and in Ohio Cleveland.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM, May 11, 2019, at 165 N 100 E, Alpine, UT. Friends and family may visit prior to the service from 9:30 AM.
For complete obituary, please visit: www.theyarringtons.com/anne-walker-thomas-smith-obituary/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 8, 2019