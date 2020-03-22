|
1937 ~ 2019
Anneliese "Lisa" Phillips, age 82 passed away on December 27th 2019.
She was born on October 18th 1937 in Czechoslovakia. Born to Anna and Rudolf Anton. Lisa lived a full and extraordinary life. She lived through some very hard times as a child, surviving WWII. She shared many memories with her friends and family. Some harrowing and some very happy. She worked as a waitress in her 20's, and that is where she met her future husband George L. Phillips. He was serving in the military in West Germany. They fell in love, and knew they were meant to be together. Lisa came to visit George in his home state of Utah. George asked her to marry him and she said yes. They went and picked a ring out, and eloped in Elko, Nevada, on March 28th 1963. They made their home in Taylorsville, Utah. Lisa worked as a seamstress for many years. When she retired she continued to sew, creating many award winning quilts for friends and family. She loved to garden, she grew the most beautiful orchids. Above all she loved her husband, family, and friends. She loved to travel and went to many places with her husband and later her senior citizens group. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George L. Phillips, her sister Gerda Kirchner, her brother Rudolf Anton, and her two nieces Stefanie Kirchner, and Francheska Anton. She was preceded in death by her parents. She will be interred at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial park in Bluffdale. In light of the Coronavirus we encourage everyone to stay home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020