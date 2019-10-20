Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Annette (Ann) Dugan


1938 - 2019
Annette (Ann) Dugan
10/03/1938 ~ 09/19/2019
Annette Eldredge Dugan, our beloved mother, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Grant and Estelle Eldredge. She married her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Dugan, on June 9, 1960.
Ann enjoyed golfing, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Ann is survived by her lovely daughters: Shannon (Rick) Nielsen, Shelly (Michael) Thompson, and Andrea "Andie" Rasmussen (Dave Skrocki); grandchildren, Ciara and Bret (Julia) Nielsen, Soren and Ian Rasmussen; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Olivia Nielsen; siblings, John Eldredge, Gloria Allan, Steve Eldredge, Scott Eldredge, and Debbie Morris; and sister-in-law, Mary Blain. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her brother, Court Eldredge.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Whisenant, his team and McKenzie Wightman with Quality Home Health and Hospice for their tender loving care.
Ann's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 12 noon at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 South), with a visitation from 11:00-11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
