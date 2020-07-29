1955 ~ 2020

Annette M. Rossborough age 65, passed away on July 18, 2020 in her home with family by her side in Salt Lake City, UT after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born May 26, 1955 in Odessa, TX to Jim (Helen) Wadlow. She lived in Texas, Michigan as well as Wyoming before calling Utah home.

Annette loved life and made sure to live it the way she wanted. She made everyone laugh no matter where she was with her many crazy quirks.

She loved spending time with friends and family going to Wendover, events for her granddaughters or cousins, playing card games, going to the swapmeets/yard sales around town, camping up in the Unitas at the 18 mile marker, or going to the movies.

She is survived by her husband Scott Rossborough, three sons Jamie, Nick, and Jared, two granddaughters Keighlee and Alyssa, brother John (Sue) Wadlow, half sister Roseanne (Kim) Gentry, extended family member Claudia Urbina and so many cousins. She is preceded in death by her Parents, step-brothers David Mittelholtz and Steve Miller and sisters Joyce Soto and Debbie Wadlow.

The family will be having a celebration of life at 1155 North 1200 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101 on Friday July 31, 2020 from 4-7. The family will then do a private burial at Redwood Mortuary at a later date. For information on burial location for future visits please reach out to the family.



