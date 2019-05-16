Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Holladay 2nd Ward
2065 East 4675 South
Holladay, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Holladay 2nd Ward
2065 East 4675 South
Holladay, UT
View Map
Holladay, UT-Annette Summers Whitmore, age 78, passed away May 13, 2019 with her loving children beside her. Annette was born July 17, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah, to Orion and Erma Andersen Summers.
She married her sweetheart, Don Whitmore, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on December 29, 1958. Annette was a beautiful and intelligent woman and an especially devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a nurturer, gardener, and an accomplished oil painter. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served faithfully in many callings and had a strong unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Professionally she worked at Dan Jones and Associates for over 20 years and cherished the many friendships she made there.
Annette is survived by her children: Allison, Deanne (Neil) Carlile, Laura (Brett) Thorpe of Orem; Carolyn (Brad) Armstrong and David (Lisa) of Sandy. Annette and Don are the grandparents of seventeen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Alan and Kelly, a sister Pam Deppe, and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Karen, her parents, and a brother Steve.
The family would like to thank Mom's caregivers for their service and Dr. Mark Lewis for his extraordinary care.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Holladay 2nd Ward, 2065 East 4675 South, Holladay. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 10:00 to 11:45 am also at the church. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019
