Annette Tyne Lisonbee
1938 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Annette Tyne Lisonbee, age 82, passed away October 26, 2020 at St Marks Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1938 in Joplin, Missouri to William and Agnes Tyne. Annette married Allen Ray Lisonbee.
Annette loved spending time with her family; birthday parties, BBQ's, camping, boating, traveling with the motor home club, dancing and all kinds of crafts.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Ray; son, Allen Derk Lisonbee; daughter, Christy Lisonbee Legg; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William (Billy) Tyne; sister, Joann Mros.
Funeral services will be held Nov 2, 2020 at 11:00 at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, Holladay, Utah with a viewing from 9-10:30 am prior to funeral. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private and no more than 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time during the viewings and service. Thank you for your consideration.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
NOV
2
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Springview Ward
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Springview Ward
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
I love aunt Annette and she will be deeply missed.
Sue Baker
Family
October 31, 2020
October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
Annette was ways there for me and my twin brother and sister. I enjoyed visiting her and Ray when was in Utah. She loved my mother and gave me some letters she had kept from my mother after our dad passed away. I wish I could come to Utah to be there for the service, COVID 19 is such a curse. My thoughts and prayers for Derk and Christy. Love Donnie (Annette was one of the few people I let them call me Donnie)
Donald Tyne
Brother
