Annette Tyne Lisonbee

1938~2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Annette Tyne Lisonbee, age 82, passed away October 26, 2020 at St Marks Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1938 in Joplin, Missouri to William and Agnes Tyne. Annette married Allen Ray Lisonbee.

Annette loved spending time with her family; birthday parties, BBQ's, camping, boating, traveling with the motor home club, dancing and all kinds of crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Ray; son, Allen Derk Lisonbee; daughter, Christy Lisonbee Legg; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William (Billy) Tyne; sister, Joann Mros.

Funeral services will be held Nov 2, 2020 at 11:00 at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, Holladay, Utah with a viewing from 9-10:30 am prior to funeral. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private and no more than 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time during the viewings and service. Thank you for your consideration.



