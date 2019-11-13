Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Nell Pearce


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Nell Pearce Obituary
Annie Nell Atwood Pearce
April 25, 1929 ~
November 11, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Annie Nell Atwood Pearce died on November 11, 2019. Nell was born to John Leslie Atwood and Hazel Carlisle Atwood on April 25th, 1929 in Charleston, Wasatch County Utah. Nell's early years were spent on the Atwood Farm nestled in the beautiful Heber Valley. The Atwood family later moved to SLC where she graduated from South High School, and shortly thereafter married the love of her life John (Jack) Harrison Pearce in 1948. Together they had five devoted children and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Nell worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for several years as a Secretary to Apostle Legrand Richards, and as the Secretary of the Olympus High LDS Seminary. Nell had an abiding love for her children and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Nell served as a Primary and Sunday School Teacher, Mutual Advisor, and as Relief Society President. Most of all, Nell loved being a mother to her 5 children who cherished and adored her. Nell enjoyed playing golf with Jack and her friends and attending her family's endless sporting events. She especially loved family get-togethers during the Christmas season. Mom we love you and look forward to being with you again. Nell was preceded in death by her husband Jack; daughter Janell; granddaughter Shelby; sisters Ava and Hazel; and brothers, Millen, Royal and John. She is survived by her four children; David (Sue), Drew (Rhonda), Clay (Sharla), Scott (Tara), Son-in-Law (Onno Mattheus); and fifteen grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ashely Gardner from Suncrest Hospice for all the love, kindness, and care she gave Nell during her last years. A private family service will be held at a later date.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -