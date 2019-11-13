|
Annie Nell Atwood Pearce
April 25, 1929 ~
November 11, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Annie Nell Atwood Pearce died on November 11, 2019. Nell was born to John Leslie Atwood and Hazel Carlisle Atwood on April 25th, 1929 in Charleston, Wasatch County Utah. Nell's early years were spent on the Atwood Farm nestled in the beautiful Heber Valley. The Atwood family later moved to SLC where she graduated from South High School, and shortly thereafter married the love of her life John (Jack) Harrison Pearce in 1948. Together they had five devoted children and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Nell worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for several years as a Secretary to Apostle Legrand Richards, and as the Secretary of the Olympus High LDS Seminary. Nell had an abiding love for her children and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Nell served as a Primary and Sunday School Teacher, Mutual Advisor, and as Relief Society President. Most of all, Nell loved being a mother to her 5 children who cherished and adored her. Nell enjoyed playing golf with Jack and her friends and attending her family's endless sporting events. She especially loved family get-togethers during the Christmas season. Mom we love you and look forward to being with you again. Nell was preceded in death by her husband Jack; daughter Janell; granddaughter Shelby; sisters Ava and Hazel; and brothers, Millen, Royal and John. She is survived by her four children; David (Sue), Drew (Rhonda), Clay (Sharla), Scott (Tara), Son-in-Law (Onno Mattheus); and fifteen grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ashely Gardner from Suncrest Hospice for all the love, kindness, and care she gave Nell during her last years. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019