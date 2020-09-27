Annie was such a beautiful soul! I never had the chance to get to know her super well, but I always considered her a friend.

I had a lot of classes with, Annie, in junior high. She always noticed I would sketch and write little poems on my papers because I simply could never pay attention in class.



Once I left from the Murray school district in junior high. I remember, Annie, would text me to ask if I was still writing poems! She was one of the only people who knew I had a passion for writing! we would often send each other poems that we had written to each other. These poems were beautiful, even if we were going through hard times. We would still put our deepest thoughts and emotions into them. We expressed ourselves authentically through writing!



I always gave her the respect and love for that! She helped me express and find myself deeper through writing. I know she felt the same because she was amazing at articulating her thoughts on paper! Thank you, Annie! I know your beautiful soul is in the universe connecting with the moon spirits. You are so beautiful, inside and out!



May your spirit bring peace and love to your family through these tough times. You live within them and through them. My heart and soul wish nothing but good vibrations to your family!



Thank you for everything and fly high, Queen!

Kayden Milburn

Friend