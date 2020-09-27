Annikka Rose
Jaramillo
Truly Unique
Annikka's amazing ray of light landed on this earth on July 20th, 2000. She was an amazing gift to her parents Eddie Jaramillo and Marcie Jaramillo and her brother on his 6th birthday! Eddie her brother and Annie always shared a special bond! She was the Cancer Queen Moon Child and was taken tragically from all who loved her on September 23, 2020 on her way to Lake Powell with her best friends Piper and Li'i on another amazing adventure!
She was a mom, a daughter, a sister, a niece, an aunt, and a free spirit who just wanted everyone to love one another! She was a straight A student because a B was not good enough! She wanted to be famous! She was famous! She was Tik Tok Famous with over 30,000 followers. She was a freedom fighter and believed all should be loved the same. She was Murray born and graduated from Murray High School in 2018.
She leaves behind her pride and joy, son Easton Gene Jaramillo and her boyfriend, Bryce Barnes. She is survived by her father Eddie (Lorraine), mother Marcie (Matt) and siblings Eddie, Gabby (Stockton), Fantasia (Jeremy), Orlando (Jordan), Mercades (Spencer) Justice, and baby sister Izzy. She was blessed to have gained 3 new siblings Serenity, Lexie, and Joe. She was an aunt to Amiyah and Ezio. Also survived by her Grandma Rose and Grandma Annette, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her so! She was greeted by her sister Angel, Uncle Gene, with whom they shared a special connection, and best friend Brooke.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 460 West Century Drive, Murray, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:30 pm at the church. We are honored to have the Poly Riderz escort us through Murray.
Please visit larkincares.com
for additional information regarding a Celebration of Annikka's Life.