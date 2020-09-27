1/1
Annikka Rose Jaramillo
Annikka Rose
Jaramillo
Truly Unique
Annikka's amazing ray of light landed on this earth on July 20th, 2000. She was an amazing gift to her parents Eddie Jaramillo and Marcie Jaramillo and her brother on his 6th birthday! Eddie her brother and Annie always shared a special bond! She was the Cancer Queen Moon Child and was taken tragically from all who loved her on September 23, 2020 on her way to Lake Powell with her best friends Piper and Li'i on another amazing adventure!
She was a mom, a daughter, a sister, a niece, an aunt, and a free spirit who just wanted everyone to love one another! She was a straight A student because a B was not good enough! She wanted to be famous! She was famous! She was Tik Tok Famous with over 30,000 followers. She was a freedom fighter and believed all should be loved the same. She was Murray born and graduated from Murray High School in 2018.
She leaves behind her pride and joy, son Easton Gene Jaramillo and her boyfriend, Bryce Barnes. She is survived by her father Eddie (Lorraine), mother Marcie (Matt) and siblings Eddie, Gabby (Stockton), Fantasia (Jeremy), Orlando (Jordan), Mercades (Spencer) Justice, and baby sister Izzy. She was blessed to have gained 3 new siblings Serenity, Lexie, and Joe. She was an aunt to Amiyah and Ezio. Also survived by her Grandma Rose and Grandma Annette, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her so! She was greeted by her sister Angel, Uncle Gene, with whom they shared a special connection, and best friend Brooke.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 460 West Century Drive, Murray, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:30 pm at the church. We are honored to have the Poly Riderz escort us through Murray.
Please visit larkincares.com for additional information regarding a Celebration of Annikka's Life.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
This is such a tragedy to everyone who knew Annie, she was truly an angel and a great friend to every person she crossed.. She will be dearly missed, sending my prayers to her family and son
Cahlea Inglemon
Classmate
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ruth Gonzales
Family
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Maxine Gonzales
Family
September 26, 2020
annie was the most tender kind hearted soul I knew! she was always looking to have a good time and make everyone laugh and smile! I remember when we were younger whenever I would come over I always wanted to hangout in her room with her and never wanted leave! even when we would go super far into the scary back yard it was still always fun! I was terrified but she would still crack jokes and it somehow not be scary anymore! she even had the cutest raspy laugh!! Annie has always been an angel! she’ll never be forgotten, with a soul like hers?! there’s no way! Rest Easy Annie, fly high! you did amazing things and you’ll continue to do that❤
makayla salas
Friend
September 26, 2020
Annie was such a beautiful soul! I never had the chance to get to know her super well, but I always considered her a friend.
I had a lot of classes with, Annie, in junior high. She always noticed I would sketch and write little poems on my papers because I simply could never pay attention in class.

Once I left from the Murray school district in junior high. I remember, Annie, would text me to ask if I was still writing poems! She was one of the only people who knew I had a passion for writing! we would often send each other poems that we had written to each other. These poems were beautiful, even if we were going through hard times. We would still put our deepest thoughts and emotions into them. We expressed ourselves authentically through writing!

I always gave her the respect and love for that! She helped me express and find myself deeper through writing. I know she felt the same because she was amazing at articulating her thoughts on paper! Thank you, Annie! I know your beautiful soul is in the universe connecting with the moon spirits. You are so beautiful, inside and out!

May your spirit bring peace and love to your family through these tough times. You live within them and through them. My heart and soul wish nothing but good vibrations to your family!

Thank you for everything and fly high, Queen!
Kayden Milburn
Friend
