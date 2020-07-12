1/1
Dr. Anthony Forsythe "Tony" Titus
1958 - 2020
1958 ~ 2020
With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dr. Anthony "Tony" Forsythe Titus, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 61. A beloved father and immensely dedicated emergency room physician, Tony's adventure began on December 3, 1958 in Tacoma, WA, where he was born to Frank and Addie (née Price) Titus. Tony's indomitable spirit and infinite love remain with us and are reflected in our every smile and every act of kindness. Thank you to our dad, brother, partner and friend for a lifetime of lessons that ended too soon.
Tony is survived by the mother of his children, Lisa White; his sons, Nicholas, Graham and Gabriel; his three older brothers Frank II, Timothy (Mary) and Jonathan (Christa); and his younger sister, Lisa. He was a proud and supportive uncle to eight nieces and nephews: Frank III, Melissa, Ashley, Lauren, Trevor, Alexys, Ian and Alex. He leaves behind trusted friends, including Dr. Ben Buchanan, treasured colleagues and numerous patients whose lives he helped with his expertise, compassion and dedication. Tony was preceded by his father and mother.
Public visitation will be held from 1-1:45 pm on Tuesday, July 14 at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel of Hall-Wynne at 2:00 pm. The memorial will conclude with a private family cremation. For a full obituary, please visit www.hall-wynne.com.
Gifts in Tony's memory may be made to the Emergency Medicine Foundation (online at www.emfoundation.org or by mail: EMF, 4950 W Royal Lane Irving, TX 75063-2524) or to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (online at www.acco.org or by mail: ACCO, P.O. Box 498, Kensington, MD 20895-0498).

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
JUL
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

July 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 10, 2020
Dr. Titus was an excellent ER doctor who did all he could do to save my Mama who had a stroke. He worked so fast to get her transferred to the best hospital possible to help/save her. My family and I am so grateful for his dedication to his patients. He will truly be missed! May he rest in peace!
Donna Upchurch
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
