1974 ~ 2019
Anthony Frank Lujan, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend was born August 16, 1974, in Salt Lake City, Utah to William and Nora Lujan. Frank was reunited with his Father, William Lujan, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He met the love of his life, Amy his high school sweetheart, in 1991 and they married in 1999. Together they had three beautiful children, Amber Linnea, Jaydan Frank and Sophia Grace. Frank's greatest joy was spending time with his family. A lot of which was spent at the softball field watching his oldest, Amber, play ball. Frank also enjoyed spending time outdoors, he loved to camp and hunt. Frank was also an avid fisherman and loved to fish the most on the Weber River.
Whether at the lake fishing or at the table with his family playing cards, Frank could always be counted on to fill the air with the music he loved, a wide variety that could never disappoint, ranging from Johnny Cash to Tupac. Frank was an athlete, specifically in Basketball which he loved to play with his brothers and had a beautiful baseline jumper that rarely missed. His number one fan, Amy, was always there on the sideline to cheer him on.
Frank is survived by his wife, Amy Linnea and their children Amber, Jaydan and Sophia; his mother, Nora; siblings Bill, Lori, Sam (Leanne), Andy (Jody), Elizabeth (Adam), his wonderful in-laws the Starks'; many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Shock Trauma ICU team at IMC for all their efforts and the excellent care their team provided to Frank.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Tate Mortuary, 110 S Main St, Tooele, UT. A funeral service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11 am, also at Tate Mortuary, with a viewing prior from 10:00 am to 10:45 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019