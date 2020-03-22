|
Anthony G Skedros, M.D.
June 29, 1964 ~ March 23, 1997
It has been 23 years since my son, Anthony, suddenly passed away from an undetected heart condition at the age of 32. Over these many years, my friends, relatives, acquaintances, and patrons of my restaurant - some whom I barely know - have graciously donated to the Anthony Skedros Charitable Memorial Foundation. It is for this reason and in view of my becoming 92 years old, I feel compelled to reflect on how grateful I am for the blessings of your heartfelt support. You have allowed me to create two, yearly scholarship awards for the male and female exemplary athletes at Viewmont High School, the alma mater of my children and many of my friends. You have also helped me establish a yearly scholarship at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where Anthony trained as an emergency room physician. I also established the Annual Anthony Skedros Memorial Golf Open. Not a fundraiser, but just a gathering of his friends to enjoy a round of golf as Anthony would have wanted. Finally, the bulk of the funds are aimed at a larger project, which I hope to see while "I'm still kicking"--the replacement of the 70-year-old Hellenic Cultural Center Building, adjacent to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 300 South 300 west in Downtown Salt Lake City. I foresee a new multipurpose center in which you will find the Anthony G Skedros Memorial Gymnasium; which will be made available for basketball games, weddings and other celebrations. Years ago, when in Minneapolis for my son's memorial, a woman approached me and said, "Mr. Skedros, I'm not a doctor or nurse, but just a clerk in the E.R., but Anthony always made me feel so special." Yes, Anthony, you were special and everyone you met was special to you. Love you until we meet again. Daddy
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020