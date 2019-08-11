|
1973 ~ 2019
Anthony Michael Van Komen, 46, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, July 5, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Tony was born on March 21, 1973 to Robert Glen Van Komen and Christie Lee (White) Van Komen at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a 1991 graduate of Alta High School, where he was a member of the 1990 State Champion Baseball team. After high school, Tony briefly attended Dixie State University in St. George, Utah before transferring to the University of Utah, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Development and Family Studies.
Tony had a strong work ethic and enjoyed lending his talents to many companies, including Vortex Backpacks, Breeze Ski Rentals and Big Rock Clothing Company, where he worked as the Operations Manager for over 10 years.
In 2002, Tony met the love of his life, Alissa, on a chance business trip to Dallas, Texas, and they married on October 25, 2003. On December 11, 2006, Avery Isobel Van Komen was born, and Tony's heart was forever changed. She was his magic, and the light of his life. In 2011, Tony, Alissa and Avery relocated from Salt Lake City to Dallas where Tony was blessed with being a stay-at-home father to Avery until his death.
Tony will be remembered for his big personality and even bigger heart. He always put others before himself and would help anyone who needed it. Even in death, Tony saved lives through organ donation.
Tony is survived by his wife, Alissa, daughter, Avery, and their fur babies, Mouse, Tootsie and Charlotte; his mother, Chris Hensel of Herriman, Utah; his father and stepmother, Robert and Valinda Van Komen of Riverton, Utah; sister, Erin Padilla and her husband Cosme of South Jordan, Utah; brother, Justin Morrison and his wife Emily of Herriman, Utah, many nieces and nephews and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Robert Troy Van Komen.
The family would like to thank the selfless nurses and caregivers in the Trauma ICU at Medical City of Plano, who cared for him so deeply, as if he were a member of their own family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019