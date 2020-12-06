Anthony Ray Jepperson
1973~2020
Holladay, UT-A kind soul, Tony Jepperson passed away November 24, 2020.
Tony had a wonderful childhood having been born and raised in Utah. He lived in Tennessee during Junior High, spent a summer in Sun Valley, Idaho, and a semester in Cuernavaca, Mexico, as part of a language exchange program through the University of Utah. Tony was very proud of his ability to communicate in English and Spanish. But Utah was always home.
Tony loved the Utah mountains - year-round. Skiing in the winters, hiking and camping in the summers. As a kid, Tony played baseball, football and trained in the family sport - karate. Tony competed nationally and internationally, confounding many opponents with his unconventional, but very effective style of sparring. Tony had a very relaxed manner as a competitor and was quick with a smile, win or lose. He was a bit of a renaissance man, developing many interests through avid reading and curiosity. He collected coin, painted, loved his dogs and riding his motorcycle. As an adult, he discovered golf and enjoyed many hours on the course with friends.
After his University years, Tony worked with his older brother helping to build a company with loyal clients sustaining them through multiple building recessions.
Tony is survived by his mother, Marilyn, father, Douglas (Pamela), brothers Brandon and Nick, sister Victoria (Daniel), grandmother Elaine, nephew Julian, dear friend Ellen, and large extended families on both sides along with many friends. Tony is now with his twin Andy and we cannot think of anyplace he would rather be.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out along with ICU nurse, Heidi, who was particularly helpful and kind during Tony's last hours.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we think Tony would be most honored by kind words and acts toward those around you. To share memories with the family, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/anthony-ray-jepperson/