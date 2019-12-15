|
1927 ~ 2019
Helper, UT-"Netta"
Una Mamma Italiana E Una Benedizone Di Dio
"An Italian Mother is a Blessing from God"
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and dear friend, Antoinette "Netta" Brackett Burton, age 92, passed away on December 14, 2019.
Mom was born on March 29, 1927 in Helper, Utah to Vincent and Antoinette Bianco Brackett. She was a lifelong resident of Helper. Netta was a devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Stella D'America Italian Lodge #77, Castleview Hospital Auxiliary, CCC Women's Golf Association and many other organizations.
Netta graduated from Carbon High School Class of 1944. She married Carlyle (Carly) Burton on May 25, 1947. They were married for 50 years.
Mom's greatest joy was her family, children, grandchildren, mother, father, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and a community of lifelong friends and neighbors. She loved to dance, travel, read, golf, bowl and enjoyed her beautiful rose garden. Sunday Italian dinners, holidays and being surrounded by family were passions of hers, as well as her Italian heritage.
Netta is survived by her children, Carly (Barbara) Burton, Bill (Judy) Burton, DeeAnn (Greg) Finger, Louis Burton; six grandchildren, Jeff Burton, Michelle Bennett, Eileen Fechter, Tracy Gilson, Dustin Kennick, Myiah Johanson; nine great-grandchildren, Randy Burton, Autumn Day, Bailey Done, Hunter Gilson, Allison Gilson, Carli Peck, Carlyle Burton, Ally Addison, Tia Wood; one great-great-grandchild, Beckett; sister-in-law, Barbara Ladakis; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Carly; parents; two brothers, John Bianco, Louis Brackett; three sisters, Mary Regruto, Katie Ori, Edith Tonc; son-in-law, Larry Kennick; two grandsons, Carly Burton, William Kennick.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rocky Mountain Hospice, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Mitchell Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass, Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Helper, with a Vigil Service beginning just prior to the Mass. Family will receive friends at the church Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. Committal service, Mt. View Cemetery, Helper. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Netta online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019