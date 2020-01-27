Home

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Anton J. Tonc


1980 - 2020
Anton J. Tonc Obituary
1980 ~ 2020
Anton "Tony" Joshua Tonc, age 39, passed away unexpectedly January 22, 2020. Tony was born November 11, 1980 to Anton and Susan (Moyes)Tonc. Tony graduated Intermountain Christian High school 1999, completed his EMT certification, was a personal trainer, and worked security for several venues throughout the valley.
Tony enjoyed spending time with the guys at the shooting range, riding motorcycles, trips to Vegas with the boys, and laughing with his family and friends! Tony was the protector of the family, who was a big-hearted, caring man. Always willing to jump in and help any family or friends who needed him. Una Familia, Una Amore!
Tony is survived by his father, Anton J Tonc; sister, Shannon (Gordon) Nelson, sister-in-law, Jessica Tonc; nephew, Zach; nieces, Jordann, Madi, and Kass; aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly. Preceded in death by Susan K. (Moyes) Tonc; Brother, Nicholas J Tonc; Sister, Brandi Leigh Tonc; Grandparents, Edith and Tony Tonc, Shirley and Jack Moyes; and his beloved faithful companion Hazen.
A viewing and abbreviated rosary will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Mountain View Memorial Park located at 3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South), Memorial Service and interment will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 11am also at Mountain View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929. Please take a moment to share a memory of Tony at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
