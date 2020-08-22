April Melanie Rosner

1954~2020

Our Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, April Melanie Rosner passed away peacefully in her sleep during the morning hours of Monday, August 17th, 2020. She was born April 15, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kay and Gladys Zirker. After graduating from Olympus High School in 1972, she continued her pursuit of higher education at the University of Utah. She married her husband Walter on November 16, 1973 and later was sealed to him for time and all eternity on November 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had 4 wonderful children, who they raised in their Midvale home, which they lived in for 42 years. With an affinity for movies and music she enjoyed all genres and among her favorites were: Barbara Streisand, The Beatles, The Wizard of Oz, Auntie Mame, The Trouble with Angels, and The Twilight Saga. As a lighthouse enthusiast her travels took her to Hawaii, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington. She found much peace and tranquility on the Oregon Coast where she would vacation with her family. April is survived by her husband of 47 years, Walter; 2 sons, Brian and Eric; 2 daughters, Jill (Rick) and Lisa (Steven); 6 beautiful grandchildren, Addison, Lauren, Katelyn, Sophia, James, and Luke. A special gratitude to the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Hunter Hollow for providing her with comfort and peace of mind in her last days. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S. A chapel service will follow at 2:00 PM at the same location. Family and friends are invited to attend.



