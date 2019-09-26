Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin
66 South 300 East
Santaquin, UT 84655
(801) 754-3692
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Summit Ridge LDS Church
591 Summit Ridge Parkway
Santaquin, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Summit Ridge LDS Church
591 Summit Ridge Parkway
Santaquin, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aralda Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aralda Jones


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aralda Jones Obituary
Aralda Jones
April 5, 1928 ~ Sept 18, 219
Our dear father, Aralda Jones, graduated from this earth life September 18, 2019 of natural causes.
He was born to Lawrence Isaiah Jones and Essie Harris on April 5, 1928 in Lindon, Utah. He married Mary Kathyrn Marlin on July 25, 1949. They had five children. They later divorced. He married Debra Trelor on May 3, 2018.
Aralda was very well thought of and known by all as a very generous person.
He spent 44 enjoyable years working for the Union Pacific Railroad as Sectionman, Section Foreman, Roadmaster, and Foreman Training Instructor.
Under his leadership as city council member and then mayor of Lynndyl, Utah, he was greatly involved in community service and in creating Lynndyl City Park.
He was an innovator, hard worker and all around handyman who could fix anything. One of his favorite sayings was, "A guy could…" and he did! He was instrumental in bringing in and restoring the Porter Rockwell cabin in Eureka, Utah.
He loved his children and grandchildren, and with them enjoyed picnics, parades, family times, and trains. He loved history and exploring.
His best friend was a dachshund named Sammy.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife; Debra Trelor; children Terry (Shauna) Santaquin, Utah, Micheal (Sigrid) Tigard, Oregon, Kim (Penny) Milwaukie, Oregon, and Kathy (Eric) Hyde Mapleton, Utah; brothers Vincent, Dale Gene and Lynn;. sisters Beverly Paul and Loraine Holman; 10 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Deloy, Robert, Joseph, and Buster, sister Juanita Tallent, daughter Becky Nan and grandson Nicholas Jones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am a the Summit Ridge LDS Church, 591 Summit Ridge Parkway, Santaquin, where family will greet friends from 9:00 - 9:45 am prior to services. Interment will follow in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
A big thank you to Lake Ridge Assisted Living, Bristol Hospice, and Legacy House Spanish Fork, Utah. A very special thanks to the Brown Family Mortuary for the loving care they gave our family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aralda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now