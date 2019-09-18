|
Arben Orson Clark
1921-2019
An exceptionally good man peacefully joined his wife, parents, brothers, daughter, infant twin sons, and many more loved ones in paradise on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
His family would love to hear your memories of Arben at the Larkin Mortuary - Riverton, 3688 W. 12600 S., Friday, September 20, from 6-8 pm and on Saturday, September 21, at the church on 351 Lofty Lane, North Salt Lake, from 9:30 - 10:30 am before the funeral service at 11:00 am. For a complete obituary, please visit www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019