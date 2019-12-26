|
|
Arcilee Tanner Frost
1932 ~ 2019
Arcilee Fay Tanner Frost was born in Provo, UT on April 7, 1932, and was raised on a turkey farm in Sanpete County. Her family eventually moved back to Provo where she graduated from Provo High School in 1950. After living in Denver, CO for a year after high school graduation she met and married Reed Leon Frost. They settled in Farmington, NM and had four children; Dan Frost (Pam), Julie Nelson, Mary Frost, and Katy Jones (Dow). One of Arcilee's many legacies is her family; she has fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with one more on the way. After raising her family, Arcilee started her college education and graduated with a major in English and a minor in biology, cum laude from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, CO. In 1978 she received her Master of Arts degree in American Literature with a minor in Southwest History from Brigham Young University. Professionally, Arcilee had a total of twenty-two years of teaching experience. Twenty of those years were spent as a secondary English teacher in public schools and simultaneously ten years as a part-time Freshman Composition instructor at a community college. After she and Reed moved back to Utah in 1995, Arcilee became a genealogical researcher. She worked with Dr. Larry Donoso in the Bower Laboratory at Wills eye hospital in Philadelphia, PA for five years tracing families with genetic eye diseases. She assisted Dr. Donoso not only in linking the families together but also in writing articles and manuscripts for publication. Through her lifetime of genealogical research, Arcilee contributed significantly to Fred McKitrick's books, The McKitricks and Roots of Ulster Scots. Also, she has left a lasting legacy by writing many of her own family history manuscripts. In addition to her affection for genealogical research, Arcliee and her husband had a love for the Native American culture exemplified by the many beautiful works of art which adorned their home.
Arcie, as she is affectionately known by her grandchildren, was preceded in death by her husband, Reed Leon Frost. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 27th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held beforehand at 10:00 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019