Ardell Elaine Carroll
"Grandma Honey"
1959 - 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend, Ardell Elaine Carroll, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2019. Ardell was born on July 8, 1959 in Spokane, WA to Lyle and Wanda Davis, and had two siblings, Gregg and Diane. Ardell married Bill Carroll in 1991 where they began their life together on the mountain. They would later move to AZ where they built their dream home.
Ardell's greatest accomplishment in life was her family. She had two daughters, Melissa (Dexter) Hoopes and Danielle (Brian) Herrscher, whom she adored. She was an incredible mother who worked tirelessly to provide the best life for her girls. She also had nine grandchildren; Samantha, Brooklyn, Caden, Hadley, Braxton, Ava, Tatum, Emmett and Finn, who all affectionately called her "Grandma Honey" and were the light of her life. Her dog Zack was her loyal companion and was by her side during her final moments.
She loved having her hands in the dirt, toes in the sand and sunshine on her face. Ardell enjoyed spending her days outside in her yard where she created masterpieces. She was also a meticulous sculptor and had a passion for creating pottery. Ardell was a hard worker who was seldom found resting. She loved nature and had a tender heart for all wildlife. She fed, watered and nursed many ailing animals back to health. Ardell enjoyed traveling and took the trip of a lifetime to Italy in 2015. She and Bill walked until the wheels came off their suitcases. She also cherished sleepovers with her grandchildren which included s'mores, temporary tattoos, hot tubbing and goodie bags. She was her family's greatest cheerleader and always encouraged her loved ones with uplifting words.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, and is survived by family and friends who love her dearly. She has taken a piece of our hearts and will be deeply missed until the day we meet again.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from 5 - 8 pm at Camp Williams Officers' Club in Bluffdale, 17800 Camp Williams Road, Bldg 8100 (Photo ID required for all adults).
Photos and memories may be shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019