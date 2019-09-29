Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ardella Heugly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardella Hayden Heugly


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardella Hayden Heugly Obituary
Ardella Hayden Heugly
1928-2019
On Monday, September 23rd Della was finally able to rejoin her "Little Fellers" for a game of Craps and a Crown and Diet Coke. Hopefully, they don't serve the cheap stuff in Heaven. She was loved by her family and we will miss all the laughs she gave us. Della lived an amazing life and met many wonderful friends from years of work at the Alta Club and Univac as well as her world-wide travels.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl and son Roger.
Della leaves behind daughter Kathy (Kevin) Campbell, son Kevin (Lori) Heugly, daughter Cindy (Kent) Beck, grandchildren Krista, Kasey, Trent, Kody, Tori, Troy, and Carlee, 13 great grandchildren.
Honoring her request there will be no services
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.