|
|
Ardella Hayden Heugly
1928-2019
On Monday, September 23rd Della was finally able to rejoin her "Little Fellers" for a game of Craps and a Crown and Diet Coke. Hopefully, they don't serve the cheap stuff in Heaven. She was loved by her family and we will miss all the laughs she gave us. Della lived an amazing life and met many wonderful friends from years of work at the Alta Club and Univac as well as her world-wide travels.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl and son Roger.
Della leaves behind daughter Kathy (Kevin) Campbell, son Kevin (Lori) Heugly, daughter Cindy (Kent) Beck, grandchildren Krista, Kasey, Trent, Kody, Tori, Troy, and Carlee, 13 great grandchildren.
Honoring her request there will be no services
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019