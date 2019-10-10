|
|
Ardis Joyce Wright
April 20, 1930 ~ September 30, 2019
Ardis Joyce Wright peacefully passed away early at her home. She has joined her husband of 40 years, Oran George Wright. Survived by her 4 children, 11 Grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Son Don: We love you mom, Thank you for being the special person you are. We will miss you dearly.
Daughter Deborah: She received another calling and will enjoy her family and friend reunions. Son Ron and daughter Dianne: God speed may you find peace.
Step-family Cochranes and Stirlings.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11th at 12 Noon at the Salt Lake Cemetery, 200 North "N" Street. The grave site is on the corner of Wasatch Avenue and Main street inside the cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019