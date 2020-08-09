Ardys Anne Mason

Dublinski

1932 - 2020

Ardys Anne Mason Dublinski, our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2020 at the age of 87. We will dearly miss this incredible woman who lived life to its fullest and brought so much joy and love to all of us.

Born in Salt Lake City to Neoma Ostermann Thorup Mason and Ambrose Stanton Mason on September 8, 1932, Ardys was raised in the Avenues close to Lindsey Gardens. She had fond memories of those early years, growing up with her sister Marilyn and brother Jim in a home that was the gathering place for all their neighborhood friends. The family didn't own a car, but that didn't stop young Ardys from exploring every inch of the neighborhood, usually on roller skates.

She graduated from East High and the University of Utah, where she pledged Pi Beta Phi and met many of her cherished lifelong friends. She worked at the VA hospital in recreational therapy before accepting a civilian job as the service club director at an army post in Bavaria, Germany. It was here she met and fell in love with Michael von Rosen. They married in Vienna, Austria and raised their children, Sabrina, Margit and Michael in the heart of the city. Ardys loved meeting people from across the globe and learning about different cultures and ideas. She loved arts, architecture, and history and studied art restoration. She worked as the European representative for The Center of International Management Studies, an organization focused on building bridges between Western and Eastern Europe. She also loved Spain and the family spent many summers in Marbella on the Costa del Sol. And through her husband's work with the Leitz Company, they traveled to far-away places all over the world on photo safaris.

Ardys was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was called as the Relief Society president of the Vienna International Branch. She loved working and serving with people from different backgrounds, including many who had arrived in Vienna as refugees.

In 1981, the marriage ended and Ardys moved back to Salt Lake City, rekindling old friendships. At this time, she married Jim Andersen and moved to Phoenix, AZ. They served a mission in Frankfurt, Germany, where much of their work revolved around helping refugees start new lives. They loved their experience serving others, but separated after a few years.

Ardys returned to SLC and began renovating the home her grandparents built in 1883, located in the 9th and 9th neighborhood. In 1995, she reconnected with her college sweetheart, Jim Dublinski. They married and were later sealed in the Johannesburg Temple by Ardys's brother, James O. Mason. They served a Church Public Affairs mission in New York City, working closely with the United Nations Diplomatic Corps. After their mission, they spent many wonderful years traveling, hosting frequent gatherings for friends, family, and neighbors, volunteering in innumerable capacities, and keeping a continuous game of Spite and Malice going for over 10 years.

Ardys lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, her amazing friends, and total strangers who would inevitably become her friends. She always sought to help and serve others, lifting people with her warmth, big smile and great sense of humor.

She joins her sweetheart, Jim, who passed away in March. She is survived by her children, Sabrina (Kurt) Imig, Margit (Brian) Herring, Michael (Kristen) von Rosen, and her stepchildren, Jim (Noan) Dublinski and Julie (Ron) Shay, her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. We miss you, Oma!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store