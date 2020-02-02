|
|
1926 ~ 2020
Millcreek, UT-Passed away of complications of pneumonia surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan 31st.
He was born in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
From age 16 to 18 he spent these years in a German work/labor camp and this was why we were never allowed to leave anything on our plates because he knew the meaning of hunger.
At age 18 he served in the Dutch army and was sent to Indonesia where he met his wife and brought her back to Holland.
In 1960 he moved his family to Salt Lake City to start a new life, He was a hard worker as a machinist and excelled in his career.
His joys in life was his work, going to Idaho every month for lottery tickets, visiting family and friends, and reading. Up until his passing he still read 2-3 books a week.
He became a citizen of the US in 2010.
He is preceded in death by his wife Emma and oldest son Peter.
He is survived by his children Barbara Giese, Ingrid Visser, Carolyn (Larry) Larsen, Otto (Pamela) Visser, Richard (Yvette) Visser, 14 grand children, and 22 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb 4th at Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East from 6 to 8pm.. Following that he will be transported to the University Of Utah School of Medicine where he has donated his body to science therefore there will be no funeral.
His family would like to thank Betty and Mike Kresser for faithfully driving him to Idaho for lottery tickets these past few years as he gave up his license to drive.
Also a special thanks and recognition to Steve Van Orden and the Paramount crew for keeping him as part of the work family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020