Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Cemetery
3115 East Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Arland D. Bell Obituary
Arland D. Bell
Loving Husband & Father
Arland D. Bell passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side to return to his heavenly home on July 19th 2019 at the age of 81.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his five children who love and adore him Brian Bell, Shanna (Craig) Rowley, Kevin Jeffery, Scott (Candice) Jeffery, Marnie (Aaron) Spackman; fifteen amazing grandchildren; and five beautiful great grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister Sherry (Brent) Williams and brother Collin (Sandy) Bell.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Graveside service will be held, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 3115 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Please view extended obituary and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019
