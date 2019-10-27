|
|
Arlen Fred Nelson
1933 ~ 2019
Arlen Fred Nelson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away October 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He departed quietly, with his wife of 67 years holding his hand and their children by his side.
Arlen was born March 26, 1933 in Idaho Falls to Arthur and Magdalene Nelson. He was the seventh of eight children and was preceded in death by his parents, his 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Arlen grew up in Coltman, Idaho as a farm boy. He memorized poetry while driving the farm tractor, especially the poems of Robert Service. These poems were a major part of the memories of his children and grandchildren.
He joined the Navy as a part of the Korean War effort. While on leave, he came to Salt Lake and married the love of his life, Marie Warner, on March 11, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He served as a Petty Officer and rose to the rank of Engineer. He saw action at the Inchon landings and was present during the Bikini Atoll nuclear test.
Upon his discharge he returned to Salt Lake and joined his father and brothers in their construction company, Nelson Brothers. He worked there as a supervisor for his whole career. He built beautiful natural rock spillways in Glacier National park, built the campground at Bullfrog Basin, built the Rainbow Bridge Marina, and ended his carrier working on most of the water treatment facilities in the valley. He designed and installed chemical injections systems still in use along the Wasatch Front to this day.
Adventures through life with Arlen were never dull. Family, integrity, living life to its fullest, music and Paul Harvey filled his life. He was our family storyteller and campfire poet. He was admired by all and touched every life he came in contact with, especially his kids and grandkids. As a family we took countless adventures to Lake Powell on the Aztec, camping trips, rock climbing, river running, caving, shooting, backpacking, rock hounding and motorcycle trips. His ghost stories were legendary, his humor and teasing ability were epic, and his influence were exemplary. He lived a life of adventure and did so on his own terms.
Arlen was active in the Church of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions, but scouting was dear to his heart and he was a great influence on his varsity scouts.
Arlen is survived by his wife, Marie; his four children: Patty (Alan) Stephens, Kim (Bill) Leslie, Russell (Dianne) Nelson, and Kristine Nelson (Michael Card); 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and his older 2 brothers. The family would like to thank the Huntsman Cancer Center for their care of Arlen. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Huntsman Center or to other charities.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 (6:00pm to 8:00pm) at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Farm Hill Ward House, 1250 East 4800 South (Murray-Holladay Road) with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019