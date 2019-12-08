Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Millcreek Canyon Ward Chapel
3640 East Millstream Lane (3510 South)
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Millcreek Canyon Ward Chapel
3640 East Millstream Lane (3510 South)
Salt Lake City, UT
Arlene DeAnn Hull


1944 - 2019
Arlene DeAnn Hull Obituary
Arlene DeAnn Hull
May 27, 1944 - Dec. 2, 2019
Arlene DeAnn (Gibbons) Hull died peacefully at the age of 75, on Monday December 2nd, 2019, with her family by her side. DeAnn was born May 27, 1944 in Salt Lake City to Lloyd and Arlene Gibbons. She grew up in Salt Lake City. After graduating from South High School, she subsequently married Laurence Chipman, a United States army officer from Southern California; together they successfully raised two sons, Todd and Mark. In the early nineties she divorced and subsequently fell in love with and, in 1995, married Jan Hull who loved and supported her to her final breath. Together they have lived happily in Salt Lake City for the past 27 years. DeAnn enjoyed traveling and needlepoint. DeAnn was preceded in death by her father and mother, and is survived by her spouse, two sons, brother Brian, sister Janice and several grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Millcreek Canyon Ward Chapel, 3640 East Millstream Lane (3510 South) Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held from 12:30 - 1:45p.m. prior to the service at the Ward. DeAnn will ultimately be interred at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, Utah after a grave dedication ceremony.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
