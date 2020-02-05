Home

Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
(435) 783-4786
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
Arlene Lucille (Turner) Wilde


1936 - 2020
Arlene Lucille (Turner) Wilde Obituary
03/23/1936 ~ 02/01/2020
Kamas, UT-Arlene married Richard G. Wilde on 03/10/1955 in Coalville, UT. They made their home in Kamas. Together they built and ran Dick's Drive-Inn a local landmark, for over 20 years. She was strongly devoted to her family. She loved Kamas Valley and the people that lived in it.
Survived by: Debbie (Ron), Wayne (Geri), and John (Tami); two sisters, Inez Day and Betty Gillihan; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years and her parents.
Special thanks for those who helped in mom's last days.
Viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home located at 105 East Center Street, Kamas. The graveside dedication will follow the viewing at the Marion Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
