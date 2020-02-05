|
03/23/1936 ~ 02/01/2020
Kamas, UT-Arlene married Richard G. Wilde on 03/10/1955 in Coalville, UT. They made their home in Kamas. Together they built and ran Dick's Drive-Inn a local landmark, for over 20 years. She was strongly devoted to her family. She loved Kamas Valley and the people that lived in it.
Survived by: Debbie (Ron), Wayne (Geri), and John (Tami); two sisters, Inez Day and Betty Gillihan; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years and her parents.
Special thanks for those who helped in mom's last days.
Viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home located at 105 East Center Street, Kamas. The graveside dedication will follow the viewing at the Marion Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020