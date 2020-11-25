Arman Brockbank Peterson

1944 ~ 2020

Arman Brockbank Peterson passed away November 16, 2020. Arman was born in Salt Lake City to Dale and Ila (Brockbank) Peterson. He graduated from Highland High School in 1962 and served a mission in Denmark. Arman married Birgitte (Larsen) April 29, 1967. Arman and Birgitte enjoyed traveling to Europe, taking road trips, participating in their local Danish society, and working as staff at the Utah State Capitol during the legislative sessions. Arman worked as a photographer at Dugway Proving Ground for 15 years. He is was a life-long learner, an avid reader, and a jack of many trades. Arman is survived by Birgitte, four children, six grand-children, two sisters and one brother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store