1927 ~ 2020

Armand Matern, also known as "Army or Coach", passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 8, 1927 to Herman and Marie Matern. Army served in the Navy during World War II. He graduated with honors from the University of Utah. He also earned a master's degree in Education. He taught and coached 35 years for the Grossmont Union High School District, in El Cajon, California. He married Dorothy Smurthwaite August 3, 1951 in the Logan, Utah temple.

He was a life long member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In California he often served as Ward and Stake Athletic Specialist. He served as a counselor with four Bishops and was called to be the Bishop of El Cajon 1st Ward. He was an Ordinance Worker in the Los Angeles and San Diego Temples. Dot and Army were senior missionaries in the Anchorage, Alaska Mission.

Army was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and enjoyed spending time with family. On birthdays he telephoned family and friends with a special message. Summer vacations were spent with families in the mountains in Utah and the beaches in California.

He loved the experience of coaching and teaching the high school youth. Many of Coach Matern's water polo teams earned championships at State Tournaments. Army played in numerous racquetball and pickleball tournaments where he received an abundance of gold medals. He also was inducted into the Huntsman World Senior Games Hall of Fame.

Army is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy and their children: son Craig Matern (Simone), daughter Corinne Earl (Larry), daughter Lynell Jex (Lynn), daughter Lezlee Burnell, and son Todd Matern (Julie), 45 grandchildren including spouses, 49 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and countless fantastic friends.

The Matern family appreciates the caring hospice service given in his last days.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 E. Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, Utah.



