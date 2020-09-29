1/1
Arnold Conrad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold O'Neal Conrad
1930-2020
Bountiful, Utah-Arnold, beloved husband, father grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend died peacefully at his daughter's home in Bountiful of natural causes, surrounded by his family on September 25, 2020.
He was born on June 1, 1930, in Los Angeles California to Albert Conrad and Bertha Rasmussen Conrad. He moved to Salt Lake City where he graduated from West High School in 1948 and met the love of his life Eleanor Naumann, they were married on March 12, 1951.
Arnold served in the United States Army and was deployed to Korea from 1951 to 1953.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor, his children Tiffney (Steve) Hassing, Kevin, Kent (Jodi), Kory (Julia), and Charisse (Clay) Inglet, his 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his sister Norma Conrad Bowman, and brother-in-law Melvin Naumann. Arnold is preceded in death by his brothers Hank Skola and Dick Conrad.
The family would like to thank the medical service providers at the Veteran's Hospital for their compassionate care.
Graveside Services will be held in his honor at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday September 30 at 1:00PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved