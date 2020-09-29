Arnold Conrad

Arnold O'Neal Conrad

1930-2020

Bountiful, Utah-Arnold, beloved husband, father grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend died peacefully at his daughter's home in Bountiful of natural causes, surrounded by his family on September 25, 2020.

He was born on June 1, 1930, in Los Angeles California to Albert Conrad and Bertha Rasmussen Conrad. He moved to Salt Lake City where he graduated from West High School in 1948 and met the love of his life Eleanor Naumann, they were married on March 12, 1951.

Arnold served in the United States Army and was deployed to Korea from 1951 to 1953.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor, his children Tiffney (Steve) Hassing, Kevin, Kent (Jodi), Kory (Julia), and Charisse (Clay) Inglet, his 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his sister Norma Conrad Bowman, and brother-in-law Melvin Naumann. Arnold is preceded in death by his brothers Hank Skola and Dick Conrad.

The family would like to thank the medical service providers at the Veteran's Hospital for their compassionate care.

Graveside Services will be held in his honor at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday September 30 at 1:00PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store