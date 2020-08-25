Arnold James Armbrust

June 2, 1961 ~ August 12, 2020

Arnold James Armbrust passed away on August 12, 2020 while being cared for by his family after a losing battle with liver cancer. Arnie was a tease and always made people smile and laugh, and he had a love for horseback riding. He is survived by his parents Jim and Nadine, his sister Julie (Casey), his daughters Brittney (Chopper), Bailey (Leslie), and Morgan. His nephew Alex and his grandchildren Tessie and Chopper. He is preceded in death by his younger brother Ronnie and his infant son James. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Huntsman at Home for the care they provided and friends can donate to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in Arnie's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store