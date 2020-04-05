|
1936 ~ 2020
Arnold "Oz" Rothermich died peacefully in Portland, Oregon, on February 24, 2020, at the age of 83.
Oz was born on August 24, 1936, to Arnold and Edna Rothermich in St. Louis, Missouri, where he grew up with beloved siblings John and Alice and became a loyal Cardinals fan. While in St. Louis, he attended St. Louis University High School. After high school, Oz joined the Jesuits and earned several degrees at St. Louis University.
Oz left the priesthood to get married to Patricia Wimmer Rothermich, and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he had two children, John Rothermich and Jennifer Rothermich Fabsik. While in Salt Lake, he worked at Westminster College and the University of Utah, where he earned a Ph.D It was during this time that he became a life-long Ute fan. He also coached Utah youth soccer for many years.
Oz retired to the Oregon Coast to live in his beloved town of Yachats. He loved going for walks by the ocean, having breakfast with friends, and reading good books. Last year he moved to Portland, Oregon, to be closer to his son.
Oz is survived by his children, daughter-in-law Shelley Turley, son-in-law Robert Fabsik Jr., and grandchildren Emmett Rothermich and Summer and Tessa Fabsik.
Memorials will take place in Illinois and Oregon at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Louis University High School ( https://www.sluh.org/giving/online-giving ) or Yachats Youth and Family ( http://www.yachatsyouth.org/?page_id=12#paypal ). The family would like to thank Shannon and Natalie at Heritage House for their excellent care of Oz in his final days.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020