Dr. Arthur Davis Broom
July 26, 1937 ~ May 10, 2020
Arthur Davis Broom, 82, died May 10, 2020, at home, of causes incident to age. He was born on July 26, 1937, in the Panama Canal Zone, where his father, M. Sgt. Thomas Selwyn Broom, United States Army Air Force, was stationed. After his father's death in 1945, Art and his mother, Georgia Mae Stallings Broom, moved to his mother's home town, San Antonio, Texas, to be close to her family. His main interests as a youth were reading (on any subject) and learning about science. A neighbor, Spence Egan, taught him about electricity, and its applications, including that new, amazing thing called television. When Norma Duffin Egan's sister, Mary Jo, came to visit, Art and Mary Jo became friends, too. This friendship grew, over the years, and they were married June 13, 1960, in Salt Lake City. They are the parents of three beloved children, Thomas Arthur (Victoria) now living in Orlando, Florida, Laura Mae Wall (Jeff Krause), of Salt Lake City, and Carol Susann Malueg (Allen) of Burnsville, Minnesota. They have five cherished grandchildren, Alex, Andrea and Alyssa Wall, and Mary and Nora Malueg.
After Art graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, he attended San Antonio College and the University of Texas. He then enrolled at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona for graduate work leading to a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry. After post-graduate work at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health in Baltimore, he accepted a position, offered by Dr. Ewart Swinyard, to join the faculty of the newly-formed Medicinal Chemistry Department of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Utah. He was instrumental in the growth and success of that "Med Chem" Department, and of the College as a whole, teaching and directing research, and serving in many administrative capacities for over fifty years, well past the age of 70. He was a fine, decent, good man! We have all been blessed by his presence in our lives.
Art loved living in Utah! After the oppressive heat and humidity of Texas, and the searing glare of the Arizona sun, he found Utah, with its moderate and ever-changing weather, to be a great place to live. He hunted interesting rocks in the deserts and hillsides, and took great pleasure in hiking and fishing in the mountains.
Because of the current virus crisis, no formal funeral will be held. The family hopes to host a gathering of family, friends and colleagues at the College of Pharmacy, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, which would have been Art's eighty-third birthday.
To share condolences or stories about Art, please submit them to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arthur D. Broom Scholarship Fund, College of Pharmacy, University of Utah 30 South 2000 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 13 to May 17, 2020