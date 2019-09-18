|
|
Arthur Gary Allred
1943~2019
St. George, UT-We mourn the loss of Art Allred; we will miss his kind patience, his generosity, his stories, his cheesy smile and most of all his loving heart that brought joy to all who knew him.
Arthur Gary Allred (Art) was born November 12, 1943 to Carol Jean Mills and Harold DeWinter Allred two weeks after his due date. He was probably trying to do a few more things before coming to earth and that's what made him late just as he was his entire life. He was always driven to accomplish all that he could do.
In spite of the constant pain he experienced Art never lost his joy of life. He was an artist and saw the beauty in the world and in anyone he met. He had a way of making people feel better about themselves. He loved all children and was a kid at heart. Art kept a van, garage, and sock drawer full of toys and candy that he shared with children of all ages. Zip-a-dee-doo-dah was his theme song.
Art was known as the "Fuller Brush Man". He owned and operated Art Allred Company, where he served people he considered his friends. He brought products and sunshine to every home he visited. He loved coaching, watching and refereeing soccer. He took great pride in his six rambunctious sons. He loved old cars and rebuilt a Model A with his father. He loved to cook for family and friends and was a cook in the Army Reserve. He loved his country and took great pride in being a citizen of the USA. He loved serving as a missionary in the Bavarian and South German missions, supporting missionaries and was eternally grateful for his family who continue to serve the Lord. He loved his "Doll", his sweet wife who stood by his side throughout his life and was his companion in all the good that he did. He demonstrated his lifetime commitment to follow the Savior through love, hard work and service. He held numerous positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but his favorites were serving with Connie in the nursery, Primary and the Conference Center. Most of all he loved his Savior and his Father in Heaven and often bore a strong testimony of the Savior.
Survived by: wife: Connie, his sons: Gary (Gina), Dave (Cindy), Steve (Emily), Mike (Amber), Mark's wife Brenda, his siblings: Geri (Bish), Royce's wife Barbara, twenty grandkids, four great grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, countless in-laws, out-laws, and good friends and neighbors he counted as family. Art was preceded in death by his two sons, Phil and Mark, he is together with them once again. The family loved and lived by the quote they learned early in life, "Remember who you are and what you stand for".
A viewing will be held on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S) Salt Lake City, Utah.
The funeral will be Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood 11th Ward, 1830 East 6400 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the funeral.
Interment: Memorial Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019