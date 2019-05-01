Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Arthur Lake
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
1940 ~ 2019
On Saturday, April 27th, Arthur Lake left his mortal body behind and began to fly. Art was born in 1940 under a rock in Helper, Utah. He loved fishing, camping, and Scofield and loved cooking for his family. In 1982, he retired from the Navy after 24 years of service. He made friends with everybody he met. Art was preceded in death by his daughter Kattie, his son Jeff and three grandsons. He is survived by his estranged wife Elizabeth, his girlfriend Carol, his children, Pam, Greg (Kirsti), Terry, Sarah, Jamie, James & Sean and his brother Seth. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and 8 great grand children and will be profoundly missed by his family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research, or just take a kid fishing. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 3 pm at Valley View Funeral Home in West Valley City with visitation to follow. www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 1, 2019
