1940 ~ 2019
Arthur Adelmann passed away peacefully at home in Torrey, Utah, on March 18, 2019, at the age of 79. Because of his gift for making deep and lasting friendships, he will be sorely missed by many.
Arthur was born on March 2, 1940, to Arthur and Gertrude (Shuman) Adelmann in Newark, New Jersey. Later, the family moved to a farm near Blairstown, New Jersey, and Arthur attended
Blair Academy. Arthur graduated cum laude from the University of Miami, Florida, with a Bachelor's degree in Art, German, and French. He also spent one year (1959-60) at the University of Munich, Germany. In 1965, he completed a Master of Arts degree at the University of California, Berkeley, and went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree in art history and painting from the University of Utah in 1975.
In 1966, Arthur moved from California to Ogden, Utah, to accept a teaching position in the Art Department at Weber State College. His tenure at Weber lasted 35 years. He retired from Weber State University as a Tenured Professor of Art in 2001. In addition to many exhibitions of his work in Ogden (WSU Stewart Library; Universe City; Eccles Community Art Center), Salt Lake City, and St. George, Utah, Arthur also participated as solo-artist in exhibitions in Trinkkerhalle, Timmendorfer Strand, Germany; Galere Racine, Nice, France; Galerie in der Loft, Zurich-Dietlikon, Switzerland; Korrespondenzen, City Archives, Leipzig, Germany; Crocket Gallery, Las Vegas, Nevada; and Union Court Gallery, San Francisco, California. His work was also featured in many group exhibitions throughout Utah, as well as Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada; Festival pour la Mer, Marseille, France; LeMerite Artistique European France, St Aignan; and The Contemporary Art Invitational, Moulin du Theil, Billy, France. Twenty-four of his works are on permanent display in the Performing Arts building at Weber State University. Arthur's vision regarding his art is best described in his own words--"As I work, I bring my own meanings and symbols to the paintings. I hope that some of them will find resonance in viewers."
Arthur's many awards include: The Outstanding Achievement Award in Drawing from The National Congress of Art & Design, Salt Lake City, 1986; The LeMerite Artistique European Frank, Medaille d'Or (Gold Medal), 1995; Mayor's Award, Municipality of Saint-Cannat (D-Day Celebration), 1997; and The Weber State University John S. Hinkley Fellowship Award for "Outstanding Performance" in teaching, scholarship, and service, 1999.
In 1973, Arthur met his partner and soul mate, Steven Wood. They shared 27 years together, until Steven's death in January of 2000. They traveled often throughout the United States and Europe, and maintained a beautiful, very special, home in Ogden Canyon, where friends and family felt honored to visit.
Shortly after Steven's death, Arthur retired and moved to Torrey, Utah. He continued to paint, exhibit, and travel. As time and nature eased his grief, he created another wonderful home for friends and family visitors, where he loved to tend his lovely houseplants, his terrace vegetable garden, read in several languages, and cook fabulous food. He loved to visit nearby Capitol Reef Park and enjoyed encountering visitors there, on his walks through Grand Wash. He often said he felt privileged and sometimes overwhelmed to live in such a beautiful spot.
Arthur was an enormous presence in the lives of all who knew him. Many of whom were his students. He taught them about life first and art second. His joy was in the beauty which he always found around him, and he delighted in showing young people how they could create that beauty-not just on paper, but in their lives. His students were inspired.
Arthur loved food and drink, music, literature, but most of all he loved people. Wherever he went, he reached out to people and was able to engage them immediately in ways that endeared him to them. He has many friends in many countries. All will miss jolly, loving, kind, caring, adventurous, sometimes exasperating, and often downright silly Arthur. His death leaves a void that hurts the hearts of many who are so thankful to have had him in their lives and are sadly trying to adjust to life without him.
Arthur is survived by his brother William (Edith) Adelmann, several nieces and nephews, and his friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Adelmann, and sister, Eleanor A. Ring.
Celebrations of Arthur's life are being planned to take place in Utah, dates to be announced. If you would like to receive information regarding these celebrations, please email your name, address and phone number to [email protected]
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019