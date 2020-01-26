|
|
Arva Holbrook Whitby
1921 - 2020
Arva Holbrook Whitby of Salt Lake City, UT passed away on the evening of January 19, 2020 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband John Elvin Whitby, whom she had married in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they built a home and a family on Logan Avenue, which she lovingly cared for over 65 years. Arva was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Arva Whitby was born in Salt Lake City, UT on August 2, 1921 to Dr. Horace Cook Holbrook and Leona Grace Garn Holbrook. She graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After her children had grown, she continued her studies at the University of Utah as well as studied the Italian language and culture in Florence, Italy.
Arva was the seventh of eight children. Five of her brothers, Horace, Garn, Von, Boyd, and Brigham (Bim) Holbrook preceded her in death as did her sister, Leona Holbrook. She is survived by her younger brother, Eldon Holbrook. She is also survived by her five children: Robert H. (Kathleen Smith) Whitby of Greenwich, CT; Paul (Karen Asnin) Whitby of New York, NY; Von H. (Virginia Martin) Whitby of Salt Lake City, UT; John H. (Lene Lind) Whitby of Ocean Park, WA; Marianne Whitby of Salt Lake City, UT; and her daughter Irene Cornwall (Carter) who became our sister after living with the family for eleven years. Mother has thirteen grandchildren: Michelle VanParys, Annabelle Zastrow, David Whitby, Allyson Torsak, Ashlee Lane, Alex Whitby, Matthew Whitby, John Lind Whitby, Thomas Whitby, Annelise Briggs, Caroline Whitby, Christian Whitby, Enan Whitby; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Arva was a highly sophisticated woman, who valued education, hard-work, loyalty, duty and respect. After World War II broke out, with a one-year-old in tow, she travelled around the U.S. in support of the War efforts including working at munitions plants. Alongside raising children (whom she encouraged to all pursue B.A.'s and Masters' Degrees), she held jobs helping her husband with his bookkeeping business which included several local restaurants. She dutifully volunteered as an alumnus of her sorority as well as serve in the Sunday School and Relief Society organizations of the LDS Church. She engrained in her children and grandchildren support, responsibility, respect, manners, values and traditions.
She was well cultured as well as well-travelled, with a passion for literature and the arts. Arva worked as a docent for several years at the University of Utah Museum of Fine Arts, was a proud member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (Leona G. Holbrook Camp) and the Ladies Literary Club. She enjoyed attending the Utah Symphony, Ballet West and the Utah Opera. In her golden years, she spent time with her husband travelling the world visiting Russia, Canada, Mexico, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, France and Reunion Island. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at the family cabin at Aspen acres. She collected and curated her home with beautiful treasures, books, art and silver ornaments, which she gifted her grandchildren for Christmas for nearly 40 years.
Arva was an amazing host and cook who always made room at her dinner table or had a bed turned down for a foreign traveler or house guest. Everyone felt welcome at the Whitby household, as she opened her door with a glistening wide-open smile and a clap of her hands. She made time to cultivate relationships and friendships. She always stopped to catch a beautiful sunset, remark on an exquisite painting or note someone's accomplishments. She saw the beauty in the world around her and didn't dwell on the negative. Although her memory faded in her later years, Arva always told beautiful stories of her fond memories of her childhood, her travels and her children. We will miss her strength, her light, her wisdom, her opinions, her friendship, her presence and her smile.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT) at 11:00 am. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing preceding the service from 10:00-10:45 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020