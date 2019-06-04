|
|
Arvid Walton Bowles
1924 ~ 2019
Arvid Walton Bowles passed away on May 31, 2019. H was born in Herriman, UT to Grafton Ann and Lillian Walker.
He is survived by his children Dennis (Colleen), Debbra "Debbie" and Ray (Jodie), 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and brother Theron (LaDean) Bowles.
He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce, son Scott and 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 12682 S. Starlight Hills Ln. Herriman, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 4, 2019