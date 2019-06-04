Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Chapel
12682 S. Starlight Hills Ln
Herriman, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
12682 S. Starlight Hills Ln.
Herriman, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
12682 S. Starlight Hills Ln.
Herriman, UT
View Map
Resources
Arvid Walton Bowles


Arvid Walton Bowles


1924 - 2019
Arvid Walton Bowles
1924 ~ 2019
Arvid Walton Bowles passed away on May 31, 2019. H was born in Herriman, UT to Grafton Ann and Lillian Walker.
He is survived by his children Dennis (Colleen), Debbra "Debbie" and Ray (Jodie), 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and brother Theron (LaDean) Bowles.
He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce, son Scott and 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 12682 S. Starlight Hills Ln. Herriman, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 4, 2019
