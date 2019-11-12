|
|
Arvilla B. Fellows Finn
1931 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Arvilla Bernice Finn passed away on November 7, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born on May 8, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Myra Alfreda Fellows and Henry Luther Fellows. She married Charles Wesley Finn on June 11, 1949. Arvilla is survived by her two children, Myra and George Finn, her siblings Richard Fellows, and Verla D Schluter, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W Finn, her parents Myra and Henry Fellows, brothers Bert, Archie, Dee, Ted Fellows and one sister, Madeline Fellows. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the services. Interment to follow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019