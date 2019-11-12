Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvilla Finn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvilla B. Fellows Finn


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arvilla B. Fellows Finn Obituary
Arvilla B. Fellows Finn
1931 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Arvilla Bernice Finn passed away on November 7, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born on May 8, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Myra Alfreda Fellows and Henry Luther Fellows. She married Charles Wesley Finn on June 11, 1949. Arvilla is survived by her two children, Myra and George Finn, her siblings Richard Fellows, and Verla D Schluter, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W Finn, her parents Myra and Henry Fellows, brothers Bert, Archie, Dee, Ted Fellows and one sister, Madeline Fellows. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the services. Interment to follow.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arvilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -